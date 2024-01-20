Microsoft Edge Dev 122.0.2348.0 is out with multiple browser crash fixes and improvements

Microsoft has released Edge 122.0.2348.0 for testing in the Dev Channel. This weekly feature update delivers multiple bug fixes and improvements to resolve browser crashes in various scenarios, such as during the initial setup experience, PDF viewer, working with favorites, InPrivate tabs, saving YouTube videos to collections, and more.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 122.0.2348.0?

Improved reliability:

Fixed a browser crash in first run experience.

Fixed a browser crash in PDF.

Resolved a crash issue in browser when clicking on the folder in favorites bar for workspace.

Resolved an issue where browser crashed on closing last tab in InPrivate.

Resolved a problem that caused the browser to crash when the ‘Save to Collections’ button was repeatedly clicked for a YouTube video.

Other changes:

Resolved an issue where the Learning Toolkit page was blank after selecting it from ‘Settings and more’.

Resolved an issue where the Bing web theme did not switch to dark mode when viewed on desktop.

Resolved an issue where the preview screen of the widget was unclear in dark mode.

The issue of the third-party cookies toggle button rendering in red color has been resolved.

Resolved an issue where YouTube video was not playing due to an ‘Audio Renderer Error’ and required a computer restart.

Resolved an issue where the “hub-app-store” in the header was not functioning when clicked from the “+” icon on the sidebar.

Fixed an issue with favorite's where an error would be displayed in search results upon entering a character.

Fixed a problem when clicking on a PDF document on the right side of a split screen did not elicit any response.

Resolved a problem where the focus in a split screen shifted to the Sidebar Pane upon re-entering split screen mode.

Resolved a problem where duplicate headers were displayed on the shopping panel.

Resolved an issue when searching via the Find bar and then moving to the sidebar did not display relevant results.

Resolved an issue where the “Find on page” feature was not accessible in the Guest profile.

Resolved an issue that caused the “Close” button’s color on the Developer options page to be invisible in dark mode.

Fixed an issue when selecting the “Manage Favorites” option for a folder resulted in an incorrect page being displayed.

Fixed an issue where Can't open workspace window when clicking "Link" icon under favorites.

Android: Resolved an issue where the Dark mode setting was not applied to the Drop page.

iOS: Resolved an issue where the bottom buttons in the tab center disappeared.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. It is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. Version 122 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of February 22, 2024.