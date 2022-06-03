Microsoft releases optional Windows 10 update (KB5014023) to fix several annoying issues

Microsoft has released non-security, optional cumulative updates for Windows 10 users. KB5014023 is now available for download via Windows Update or through the Microsoft Update Catalog with several notable fixes, such as slowdowns when copying files, problems with old games that use Direct3D 9, and other bugs.

Here is what is new in May 2022 "C" updates (non-security release) for Windows 10:

Addresses a rare issue that prevents Microsoft Excel or Microsoft Outlook from opening.

Addresses an issue that affects the IE mode window frame.

Addresses an issue that prevents internet shortcuts from updating.

Addresses an issue that causes an Input Method Editor (IME) to discard a character if you enter the character while the IME is converting previous text.

Addresses an issue that causes file copying to be slower.

Addresses a known issue that affects certain GPUs and might cause apps to close unexpectedly or cause intermittent issues that affect some apps that use Direct3D 9.

KB5014023 is available on systems with Windows 10 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2, with build numbers 19044.1741, 19043.1741, and 19042.1741, respectively. Windows Insiders in the Release Preview channel can also download this release.

Keep in mind that C updates are optional, so you are not obliged to install them right away.