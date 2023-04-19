Epic Games has acquired another developer to help make Fortnite content

Epic Games continues to expand its reach in the game industry. The creator of the hit free-to-play game Fortnite, among many other franchises, has just announced the acquisition of the Brazil-based developer AQUIRIS.

Today's press release notes that Epic previously made an investment in AQUIRIS in early 2022. Now, the studio has been fully bought by Epic, and with that comes a name change to Epic Games Brazil. The specific financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Before being bought today, AQUIRIS was known for its mobile game maker Wonderbox for iOS device owners, along with mobile titles like Horizon Chase and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem. Epic Games says those games will continue to be supported. Epic Games Brazil will also now help to create new content for Fortnite.

Epic has acquired a number of game development companies over the past few years. Some have been companies that create tools to help make games, like RAD Game Tools, and SuperAwesome. It has also purchased game development studios, like Mediatonic, the creator of Fall Guys, and Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League.