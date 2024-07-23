Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim cover display may feature the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung was expected to launch multiple models of the Galaxy Z Fold6 during the Unpacked event on July 10. However, in the end, it was just the OG version that debuted at the event. There were rumors that Samsung could launch an affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, which was rumored to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 made for China.

However, in May, a report suggested that due to uncertain market conditions and high costs, Samsung had scrapped its plans to launch the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 FE. Rumors of another Galaxy Z Fold6 model, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra, made the rounds on the internet. Recently, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra may still be in the works.

It was also rumored that Samsung could launch a new Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim model, which would be sold as Samsung W25 in China. Now, a fresh leak has appeared about the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, courtesy of reliable tipster IceUniverse on Weibo (via ITHome).

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may feature a cover display with the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim's cover display may not be of the same size as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which measures 6.8 inches. This information goes in line with a previous leak that suggested a bigger cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim.

Rather, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could have a 6.5-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is also tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could feature an 8-inch internal display, which is larger than the current Galaxy Z Fold6's internal display, which measures 7.6 inches.

A previous leak has suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra could launch only in Korea and China. While there is no specific timeline for the release, it is rumored that the foldable could debut in late 2024 or early 2025.