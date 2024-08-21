Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to be slightly larger than its predecessor

We are still at least five months away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, leaks haven't stopped pouring in for the lineup, especially the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A new tip about the Galaxy S25 Ultra has emerged, highlighting the purported dimensions of the device.

According to IceUniverse on social media platform X, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be slightly larger and offer more screen real estate compared to earlier models. A mockup image suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be taller and wider than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is purported to be 77.6mm wide, slightly narrower than the 79mm width of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Interestingly, despite being narrower, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could allegedly offer more screen space (increased by 0.7mm), supposedly because of thinner display bezels.

Continue to discuss the details of S25 Ultra

Compared to S24Ultra, the body width has been reduced to 77.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.Thanks to the reduced border, the screen reaching 6.86 inches. pic.twitter.com/fjxy0iRar9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

Samsung is rumored to bring a slightly tweaked design language to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is expected to feature more rounded corners, unlike the shape corners on the current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which could result in a better in-hand feel.

The display and cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra are speculated to be of the highest level. The cameras are speculated to be upgraded with newer sensors and lenses. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

There are also chances that Samsung could ship the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM, a feature last seen in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra. The Exynos 2500 processor was also recently officially mentioned by Samsung.

It is also tipped that Samsung is planning to change the naming scheme of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, potentially renaming it to Galaxy S25 Note. However, these are just rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.