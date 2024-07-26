One UI 7 poised to significantly improve the Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras

New details about the upcoming Android 15-based One UI 7 have been popping up every now and then. To keep yourself updated about One UI 7 news, make sure to check out our dedicated One UI 7 section. Recently, a tip highlighted all the major design changes and key features One UI 7 is all set to introduce for Galaxy devices.

Last month, it was reported that the next One UI 6.1.1 update, expected to arrive in August, would bring major HDR improvements for the Galaxy S24 Ultra along with outdoor camera performance. It was tipped that the changes would improve the picture quality, specifically in extremely bright areas.

Now, a fresh tip from reliable tipster IceUniverse on X suggests that the Android 15-based One UI 7 update would significantly improve the overall camera performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The source adds that the new software update will optimize the 1x and 5x (50MP mode) of the flagship.

One UI 7 has significantly optimized the 1x and 5x50MP modes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, basically achieving the visual experience of 12MP, but with higher clarity. This is not included in the camera optimization of One UI 6.1.1 August, which means that Samsung is still optimizing… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 26, 2024

Notably, these changes won't be included in the incremental One UI 6.1.1 update, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to receive in August. Instead, the camera improvements will arrive in a separate update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with One UI 7.

The tipster further added that Samsung is still speculated to be optimizing the camera features in One UI 7. It is worth noting that the One UI 7 update is rumored to optimize the 1x and 5x (50MP mode) to achieve the visual clarity and experience of 12MP, with higher quality.

Recently, it was revealed that Samsung would begin with the One UI 7 Open Beta program next week. But, soon a rumor surfaced that due to some internal firmware issues, the beta may not arrive next week. However, the company is expected to start the beta program sometime in August.

Whenever the beta program commences, it will start by rolling out first for the Galaxy S24 series in limited countries, with gradual expansion to other regions.