Google is seeking to improve search results by preventing unoriginal content

Google is introducing an update that filters out clickbait and promotes original content by creators. In a blog post today, the company stated how it is frustrating for users to see unoriginal and promotional content that is irrelevant to them. It also plans to focus on providing better product reviews, advocating “content made by, and for, people.”

The update will help get rid of content lacking quality and authenticity, especially on topics related to online education, tech, shopping, and arts and entertainment. The update is named the “helpful content update” as Google suggests it will ensure users get content that fits their requirements.

The company elaborated by giving the example of movie reviews and how they can be exaggerated. Google said the new changes would provide users “more results with unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven't seen before.”

Additionally, Google plans to further improve its product reviews by providing reviews written by experts. The feature rolled out in March this year and focused on getting people who actually used the product to comment on its drawbacks, specs, and usage.

The company states that the content update will release next week for English users worldwide, and that it will make more announcements related to improvements to the review feature in the coming weeks.