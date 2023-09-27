Google celebrates its 25th birthday with a doodle featuring its nostalgic logo

The world's most popular search engine and tech giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday today. To mark the occasion, Google has posted a nostalgic doodle showing the evolution of its logo over the past 25 years.

The doodle features an animated GIF that transforms the logo from 'Google' to 'G25gle', signifying the tech giant's 25th anniversary. Clicking on the doodle triggers virtual confetti on the page.

In a blog post, Google wrote;

Twenty-five years ago we launched Google Search to help you find answers to questions big and small. Since then, billions of people have turned to our products to do just that — to satisfy their curiosity. To start a business. To start a journey. To cut a pineapple.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai marked the milestone birthday in a blog post last month, expressing gratitude for the people and partners who have contributed to the company's innovations over the past quarter century.

It's a huge privilege to reach this milestone, made possible by the people who use our products and challenge us to keep innovating, the hundreds of thousands of Googlers past and present who have given their talents to building those products, and our partners who believe in our mission as much as we do.

On September 4, 1998, Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University. The company was officially incorporated as Google Inc. on September 27, 1998. While Google celebrated its birthday on September 4 for the first seven years, it later decided to move the festivities to September 27 to align with the announcement of the record number of web pages the search engine was indexing.

Over the years, Google has expanded its services, including Gmail, Docs, and Maps. The company also acquired YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006. According to Statista, YouTube is valued at nearly $30 billion, while Google's current market capitalization is $1.65 trillion.