Google adopts continuous scrolling for desktop search results in the U.S.

The search results on the second page of Google results now have their time to shine.

After introducing continuous scrolling to mobile search in October 2021, Google is now rolling out the same feature for desktop search results. Previously, Google Search used a pagination system where it groups search results in 10 pages (though you can go up to 100 results per page by modifying a setting).

With the new feature, users will now be able to see up to six pages of results when they reach the bottom of a search results page, which is marked by a loading indicator. In theory, this is faster than finding and clicking the "Next" button.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

The continuous scrolling design is similar to the feed system used by various social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. E-commerce websites also employ a similar system.

Google's continuous scrolling feature is rolling out today throughout English search results in the U.S. However, it may take some time before it becomes available to everyone.

Source: Google (Twitter)