Google Search now has a built-in grammar check tool

Google has made another addition to the list of utility tools it offers via Google Search. It has added a grammar check tool that lets you find errors by typing sentences in the search bar. You can activate the feature by using keywords like "grammar check" or "check grammar" in the search bar alongside the text.

The company said in a support document that its grammar check feature is only available in English. It uses AI to analyze the language and may not be 100% accurate, Google cautioned, especially when dealing with partial sentences.

The tool can also work without including the "grammar check" keyword if Google Search senses that you are trying to do a grammar check. It can correct spelling mistakes and suggest fixes for sentences and phrases.

A green checkmark will display if the input sentence is correct. However, Google said its grammar check tool won't allow content that falls into categories such as dangerous, harassing, hateful, medical, explicit, terrorist, violent, etc.

If you realize that the analysis done by Google's grammar checker tool is incorrect, you can report it by clicking on the Feedback button in the bottom right corner.

Apart from that, the search giant is rolling out some new features that will allow users to take better control of their data. Through a new dashboard, users will be able to request the removal of personal data that shows up in search results.

For users enrolled in the Search Labs program, the company announced it's adding support for images and videos to its AI-powered Search experience (SGE). Google recently settled an Italian probe over data portability and agreed to make it easier to transfer user data to third-party services.

Google Search is still one of the biggest breadwinners for its parent Alphabet. The company revealed in its Q2 2023 earnings results that Google Search generated $42.628 billion in revenue, up from $40.689 in the same quarter a year ago.

Via: 9to5Google