The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals Reptile, Havik, and Ashrah as playable fighters

Developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games posted a new trailer for their upcoming fighting game reboot, Mortal Kombat 1, tonight as part of the big EVO 2023 fighting game tournament in Las Vegas.

The new trailer, like previous ones, was a mix of cinematics and gameplay footage. It officially confirmed the many online rumors that Reptile would be returning as a playable character in the game. In Mortal Kombat 1, he can fight in both human form and in full reptile creature form, switching forms in mid-combat and even in mid-combo.

The trailer also showed off two more playable fighters that have appeared in previous games. One is Ashrah, who looks mostly human but is in reality a demon. The other is Havik, a sorcerer who can actually use his own limbs as weapons in battle.

There was also a new Kameo fighter revealed, Sareena, who is another demon who uses a human appearance. As we have previously reported, Kameo fighters are a new feature in Mortal Kombat 1 where players can bring them in for a few seconds for quick combo attacks.

There is a lot of brutal gameplay fights and new fatalities to check out in the trailer, which we won't ruin here in case some of you would like to be surprised when the game actually comes out. That will happen on September 19. You can preorder the game now on Amazon for the PS5 and Xbox Series X so you can participate in the upcoming beta test that will happen on August 18-21.

Six more playable characters will be added after the game's release as part of the first DLC pack. They will include some non-MK characters, like Invincible's Omni-Man, DC Comics' Peacemaker, and The Boys' Homelander.

