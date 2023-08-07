Surface Laptop 4 gets WiFi and Bluetooth improvements in the latest firmware

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the fourth-generation Surface Laptop with Intel processors. The August 2023 release focuses on improving wireless connectivity, namely Bluetooth and WiFi.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 4 August 2023 firmware update?

This update improves wireless stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Intel - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13 and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until April 15, 2025

Microsoft replaced the Surface Laptop 4 with the Surface Laptop 5 in October 2022. However, the fourth-generation Surface Laptop is still available on the Microsoft Store with significant discounts. Minor performance differences between the two models make the Surface Laptop 4 a better choice for those who need a high-quality computer for less money.

