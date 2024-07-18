Google releases new teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro, showcasing its back side

Google has dropped another teaser for its Pixel 9 series scheduled to arrive next month. The company posted a video on its social media channels and the Google Store website.

The new video teases the Pixel 9 Pro from the backside and confirms some previously rumored specifications, including a pill-shaped camera bump and a triple camera setup. Leaked images of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro XL surfaced earlier this year, hinting at a pill-shaped camera bump for the devices.

A phone built for the Gemini era.

It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy.



Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3I — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 18, 2024

In the teaser, Pixel 9 Pro can be seen flaunting its AI capabilities by running Gemini AI. It was recently reported that Google may offer one year of Gemini Advanced subscription to those who buy the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL and six months for the cheaper Pixel 9.

Google announced last month that it will launch the new Pixel series on August 13 at its Made by Google event. Among various rumors, the Pixel 9 series is expected to feature Samsung's M14 OLED panels, which may outshine Samsung's own Galaxy S24. Speaking of which, a video surfaced on the web comparing Pixel 9 devices with Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Pixel 9 series is expected to have upgraded biometric hardware by replacing the optical fingerprint sensor with an ultrasonic one. While the devices are expected to get camera improvements, Google may continue to use the 50MP main camera sensor from Pixel 8. Moreover, leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera UI suggests that the device's zoom levels may still max out at 30x.

Google's unreleased smartphones were also spotted at Taiwan's NCC certification, revealing their respective battery capacities and fast charging speeds. The information suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will support up to 32.67W fast charging for its 4,942mAh battery. A leak coming out of France revealed the alleged European pricing and color options of the Pixel 9 series.