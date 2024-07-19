It's official! Google's second foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google is slowly inching towards the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Here, the company will debut the Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It was also rumored that Google would launch a fourth Pixel 9 phone, which is allegedly foldable. Now, the company has officially confirmed that its second foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

After releasing a similar teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro, Google dropped a new official teaser video on YouTube, highlighting that its second-generation foldable is joining the Pixel 9 series and will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It has been leaked multiple times, and recently some real-world images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were leaked, courtesy of Taiwan's NCC certification.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold joining the Pixel 9 series makes sense, since the foldable shares a lot of internal and external design elements with the other Pixel 9 series phones. Although the teaser is short, we can spot a lot of things.

Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may come with a redesigned hinge, and the aspect ratios of both the internal and external displays have also been changed. On the back, the new double-decker camera module is evident. While the teaser doesn't showcase a selfie camera, a previous leak suggested that it will be placed in the corner, similar to that of the Pixel 4a.

The teaser shows off the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the Porcelain color, which is one of the color options the foldable is rumored to come in. The other color in which the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is speculated to launch could be black, which Google calls Obsidian. Earlier, a leak revealed the European pricing of the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

There are also rumors that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will rock downgraded camera hardware. But that would only be confirmed once the phone launches. The Pixel 9 series is rumored to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and also be equipped with Samsung's M14 OLED displays, which are better than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra.