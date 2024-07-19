When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

It's official! Google's second foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Neowin · with 0 comments

Pixel 9 Pro Fold hero

Google is slowly inching towards the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Here, the company will debut the Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It was also rumored that Google would launch a fourth Pixel 9 phone, which is allegedly foldable. Now, the company has officially confirmed that its second foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

After releasing a similar teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro, Google dropped a new official teaser video on YouTube, highlighting that its second-generation foldable is joining the Pixel 9 series and will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It has been leaked multiple times, and recently some real-world images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold were leaked, courtesy of Taiwan's NCC certification.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold joining the Pixel 9 series makes sense, since the foldable shares a lot of internal and external design elements with the other Pixel 9 series phones. Although the teaser is short, we can spot a lot of things.

Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may come with a redesigned hinge, and the aspect ratios of both the internal and external displays have also been changed. On the back, the new double-decker camera module is evident. While the teaser doesn't showcase a selfie camera, a previous leak suggested that it will be placed in the corner, similar to that of the Pixel 4a.

The teaser shows off the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the Porcelain color, which is one of the color options the foldable is rumored to come in. The other color in which the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is speculated to launch could be black, which Google calls Obsidian. Earlier, a leak revealed the European pricing of the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

There are also rumors that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will rock downgraded camera hardware. But that would only be confirmed once the phone launches. The Pixel 9 series is rumored to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and also be equipped with Samsung's M14 OLED displays, which are better than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Report a problem with article
openai microsoft
Next Article

Microsoft announces safety and performance upgrades for Azure OpenAI Service

Google URL Shortner
Previous Article

Google's goo.gl links will no longer work after August 25th

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment