GPTZero and Peerceptiv partner to sniff out AI-written submissions

GPTZero has announced that it will be working with Peerceptiv to help detect generative AI use in writing submissions. GPTZero was built just after the launch of ChatGPT and will now be integrated by Peerceptiv to detect AI use in writing submissions given in by post-secondary-level students.

The professors will be shown a probability that indicates how likely it was that the submission was written by artificial intelligence. Students will be alerted if their probability is high so they can address the issues before submitting their assignments. The plan is to test this system over the spring and summer semesters. Professors who want to be involved should email info@peerceptiv.com.

Commenting on the partnership, GPTZero founder Edward Tian said:

“We believe that students should be empowered to explore generative AI technologies in an ethical and responsible way. In partnering with Peerceptiv, we're excited to offer a solution that supports both students and educators in navigating new AI technologies.”

While GPTZero integration will help professors identify cheats, and perhaps encourage students to rethink their ways before it’s too late, teachers have to be careful. The GPTZero website says that AI is changing constantly and therefore GPTZero shouldn’t be used to punish students. It says the results should be used in a more holistic way to address issues.