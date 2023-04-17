Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls for global AI regulations in 60 Minutes interview

Google had been sitting on its generative AI tools for a while before ChatGPT forced its hand to release Bard as an experiment. Google’s reluctance to put generative AI out to the public is a bit more clear now. In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said there need to be global AI regulations.

In the interview clip, he said that AI will pose a threat to national security and over time it will be used by most countries. This will be one area in which Pichai predicts global treaties will be developed over time. In a longer version of the interview, CNBC reports that society needs to adapt to artificial intelligence as it will even disrupt the employment of knowledge workers including writers, accountants, architects, and software engineers.

Pichai is quoted as saying:

“This is going to impact every product across every company. For example, you could be a radiologist, if you think about five to 10 years from now, you’re going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning, let’s say you have a hundred things to go through, it may say, ‘these are the most serious cases you need to look at first.’”

It’s very important to notice the language that Pichai uses during the interview. He does say jobs will be impacted, but not necessarily that they’ll be lost. Anyone who has used one of these generative AIs knows that they blurt out rubbish sometimes so a more likely application will be that workers use them to complement their work to boost their productivity.

Source: CNBC