OpenAI enters strategic partnership with the Financial Times to improve models

OpenAI has formed a strategic partnership with the well-respected business news outlet, the Financial Times. The two companies will work together to enhance ChatGPT with attributed content, the incorporation of FT journalism into ChatGPT, and the development of new AI products and features for FT readers.

For anyone who uses ChatGPT, this partnership means that you’ll see select attributed summaries, quotes, and rich links to FT articles whenever you ask relevant queries. Internally at FT, employees are now using ChatGPT Enterprise so that they’re able to benefit from the creativity and productivity gains made available by AI.

Commenting on the partnership, FT Group CEO John Ridding said:

“Apart from the benefits to the FT, there are broader implications for the industry. It’s right, of course, that AI platforms pay publishers for the use of their material. OpenAI understands the importance of transparency, attribution, and compensation – all essential for us. At the same time, it’s clearly in the interests of users that these products contain reliable sources.”

If you’ve ever used ChatGPT, you’ll likely know that its knowledge ends at a certain date, and it can’t connect to the net to get new information like headlines. With the FT integration, it’s possible that ChatGPT could get the latest information and news via restricted sources that it partners with rather than getting any information off of the web, as is the case with Google Gemini and Perplexity.

If it partners with different publishers, it will be able to ensure that new information is reliable and that they’re being paid for their content, as ChatGPT could otherwise deprive them of advertising revenue because their websites aren’t actually being visited.

On a side note, the ChatGPT release notes just announced that Memory is now available to all ChatGPT Plus users except in Europe and Korea, where the feature will roll out soon. With Memory, ChatGPT can remember stuff across chats.

Source: OpenAI