Samsung launches Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung launched its next-generation smartwatch lineup at the second Unpacked event of 2024, alongside the new Galaxy foldable smartphones and Galaxy Ring. Galaxy Watch7 is powered by Samsung's 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, which is about three times faster and 30% more power efficient than its predecessor.

It's the first smartwatch with a dual-frequency GPS that Samsung claims can improve tracking accuracy in densely-packed urban regions. The device comes with new watch bands including a ripple shape design and colorful stitch details.

Galaxy Watch7

Samsung has also added a feature called AGE Index, meant to track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that give an idea of the overall biological aging process and provide an indication of metabolic health.

The new entrant Galaxy Watch Ultra shares similarities with Watch7 by packing the Exynos W1000 processor, Super AMOLED Always-On display, 2GB/32GB configuration, One UI 6 Watch, fast charging, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual GPS, LTE, and NFC support.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Both models feature the same Galaxy AI features, including Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Sleep Apnea Detection, and more. However, the Ultra comes with a bigger battery, better 10ATM water resistance, Titanium Grade 4 in front/back covers, and a Quick button among various upgrades.

Samsung explained that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is meant to withstand different altitudes ranging "from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high for tracking advanced fitness experiences like swimming in the ocean to cycling in extreme environments." You can configure the newly added Quick button to map various functions, and instantly start and control workouts.

Galaxy Watch7 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Green, Silver, and Cream color options. It's available for pre-order with a starting price of $299.99. On the other hand, the pricier model Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a 47mm size with Titanium Grey, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White color options at $649.99. Both smartwatches will be generally available for sale on July 24.