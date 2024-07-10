Older devices get Sleep Apnea feature ahead of Galaxy Watch7 official debut

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, along with the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Ring. We already know a lot about the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra including their design, features, specifications, etc.

Earlier this year, Samsung got FDA clearance for sleep apnea detection, which is the first for any consumer smartwatch. Now, on the day of the launch of the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, older Galaxy Watch users have reportedly started receiving the sleep apnea feature.

A Reddit user named Enjinr shared a couple of screenshots showcasing the sleep apnea feature after installing the latest Samsung Health Monitor app update. The user further noted that they are enrolled in the Samsung One UI Watch 6 beta program, which is available for the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch6 series.

image via https://www.reddit.com/r/GalaxyWatch/comments/1dyv3qv/new_sleep_apnea_feature/Reddit

This means that the latest sleep apnea feature isn't available on Galaxy watches running One UI 5 Watch. According to the screenshots shared by the user, to use the feature, a user needs to wear their watch while sleeping for two nights.

During this time, the watch will track the user's sleep for a minimum of four hours each night, monitoring decreases in blood oxygen levels. After two nights, the sleep apnea feature will turn off automatically and will offer the user the result, which includes details about the likelihood of moderate to severe sleep apnea.

image via Reddit

The user further noted that there are a few additional technical requirements for the sleep apnea feature. This includes:

Minimum Watch Support: Galaxy Watch 4

Minimum Wear OS: Wear OS 5.0 (One UI 6)

Minimum Phone OS: Android 9

The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are both expected to come with the latest sleep apnea feature out of the box since they require One UI 6 Watch, which is what both the upcoming smartwatches are expected to come equipped with.