This week's free Epic Games Store game is Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak

There's just one free game from the Epic Games Store to download and keep for the next week. However, it's a really good PC strategy game. It's Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, and it will be free from now until 11 am Eastern time on August 31.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak comes from developer Blackbird Interactive, which includes team members that previously worked at Relic on the two Homeworld space-based RTS series. This game serves as a prequel to the main Homeworld series.

Here's what players can expect:

EXPERIENCE AN ORIGIN STORY - In Deserts of Kharak’s campaign, an anomaly is discovered deep in the southern desert. An expedition is sent, but the story is not that simple. Discover the story of Rachel S'jet as she leads her people on a quest to find their destiny in an exciting campaign.

HEAVY DUTY HARDWARE - Take control of fleets of land and air vehicles – from nimble light attack vehicles to massive heavyweight cruisers – built to conquer the desert.

MASSIVE ENVIRONMENTS - Fight your way across massive dune seas, deep craters, and hostile canyons in sprawling maps – all in unprecedented fidelity and scale.

TACTICAL COMBAT - Position your fleet to take advantage of the high ground or create ambushes across dune lines in terrestrial combat. Attack your enemies’ resource operations, or assault their military head-on.

STRATEGIC DECISIONS - Meaningful choices in resource management, fleet composition, and technology research directly impact your chances of survival.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER- Compete online solo or with friends in a variety of game modes, including ranked play. Rise through the ranks and become the most powerful Fleet Captain on Kharak.

After releasing Deserts of Kharak, Blackbird Interactive got the chance to create the long-awaited Homeworld 3. It's been in development for several years and, after a couple of delays, will finally be released in February 2024. This week, Blackbird and publisher Gearbox released a story trailer for Homeworld 3 that you can check out above.