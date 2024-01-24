Intel 31.0.101.5186 and 5234 WHQL are out with massive performance improvements

If your computer has integrated or discrete graphics from Intel, it is time to update to a newer driver. 31.0.101.5186 and 31.0.101.5234 WHQL are now available for download, bringing customers substantial performance improvements in DirectX 11 and 12 titles. In addition, there is support for several new titles, such as Palworld, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, TEKKEN 8, and more.

The changelog is pretty long, so here are quick links:

What is new in Intel 31.0.101.5186 and .5234 WHQL drivers?

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Enshrouded

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Tekken 8

Palworld Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics for: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Tekken 8

Palworld

As for existing games and performance improvements, here are the uplifts Intel promises with the new drivers compared to versions .5085 and .5122:

Game Performance Uplift Albion Online (DX11) +11% average at 1080p Ultra Anno 1800 (DX11) +33% average at 1080p Ultra High Apex Legends (DX11) +26% average at 1080p Ultra Assassin's Creed Syndicate (DX11) +13% average at 1080p Ultra High Black Desert Onlne (DX11) +18% average at 1080p Ultra Elders Scrolls Online (DX11) +10% average at 4K Ultra Elex II (DX11) +101% average at 1080p Ultra Humankind (DX11) +11% average at 1080p Fantastic Hunt: Showdown (DX11) +27% average at 1080p High Just Cause 3 (DX11) +160% average at 1080p Very High Just Cause 4 (DX11) +268% average at 1080p Very High New World (DX11) +13% average at 1080p Very High Returnal (DX12) +8% average at 1080p Epic Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (DX11) +32% average at 1080p High Sons of the Forest (DX11) +15% average at 1080p Ultra Space Engineers (DX11) +69% average at 1080 Extreme Star Citizen (DX11) +9% average at 1080p Very High Star Wars Squadrons (DX11) +6% average at 1080p Ultra Stellaris (DX11) +5% average at 1080p High TEKKEN 8 (DX12) +15 average at 4K Ultra The Last of Us Part 1 (DX12) +8% average at 1080p Ultra Warframe (DX11) +20% average at 1080p High Watch Dogs: Legion (DX11) +20% average at 1080p Ultra XCOM 2 (DX11) +4% average at 1080 Maximum

Fixed issues in the latest release include the following:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Alan Wake 2* (DX12) may exhibit white corruption on reflective surfaces when Transparency is set to Off. A workaround is to set Transparency to Low or High.

Sons of the Forest* (DX11) may exhibit corruption on the item text in the game inventory.

Intel® Smooth Sync may not work as expected with certain DX11 games. Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: The Talos Principle 2* (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with certain Upscaling Presets.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III* (DX12) may experience application crash in certain gameplay scenarios.

Blackmagic Fusion* may experience intermittent application crash during render operations

And here are known issues:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Core™ Ultra with Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Diablo 4* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption in game menu and during gameplay.

Autodesk Maya* may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC* benchmark.

Blender* may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Serif Affinity Photo 2* may experience application crash while running benchmark. Intel® Iris™ X e MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

You can download the latest Arc & Iris Xe Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5186 and .5234 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).