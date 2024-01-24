PlayStation 4 exclusive horror game Until Dawn reportedly coming to PS5 and PC soon

Supermassive Games is now well known for its horror adventures like The Dark Pictures Anthology and Little Nightmares. Its first foray into the horror space was a PlayStation-exclusive game, but according to a new report, this may be about to change as Sony expands its PC library.

Coming via the reliable leakster and data miner billbil-kun from Dealabs, the report states that Until Dawn will soon be announced for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, finally ditching the PlayStation 4 exclusivity that began at launch in 2015.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Until Dawn is a horror experience where players make choices for eight friends trapped together on a remote mountain retreat. Depending on how the player approaches various situations involving classic horror tropes, the eight protagonists can either survive or perish as the story progresses, offering various branching plotlines with a high amount of replayability. The game also features actors such as Rami Malek, Peter Stormare, and Hayden Panettiere in its cast.

According to the report, the new version could either be a remaster or a remake of the original experience, with both PlayStation 5 and PC platforms being targeted. However, it's unclear if both platforms will receive the release simultaneously. While the original game has been playable on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, this would be the first a title is offered natively on the current-gen console, probably with upgraded visuals and content.

Until Dawn was also recently in the news for being turned into a movie. Shazam and Lights Out director David F. Sandberg is set to direct this adaptation.

Sony is said to be preparing for an official announcement of this new Until Dawn edition to happen "within 15 days." While this report should be taken with a pinch of salt until something official comes out of Sony or Supermassive, rumors have been circulating about an upcoming Sony PlayStation showcase event where more information about Death Stranding 2 may also be revealed.