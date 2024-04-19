Intel releases new Arc driver with big performance improvements for many games

Intel has released a big new graphics driver for customers with supported processors and graphics cards. Intel Arc and Xe 31.0.101.5444 non-WQHL driver delivers significant performance improvements for a lot of different DirectX 11 games, plus a few fixes for known issues.
Here are the performance uplifts you can expect from the latest release:
|Game
|Intel Arc A-Series GPUs
|Intel Core Ultra CPUs
|American Truck Simulator (DX11)
|Up to 10% more FPS at 1080p Medium
|Astroneer (DX11)
|Up to 30% more FPS at 1080p Ultra
|Days Gone (DX11)
|Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p Very High
|Dyson Sphere Program (DX11)
|Up to 15% more FPS at 1080p Default
|Up to 17% more FPS at 1080p Default
|Fortnite Performance Mode (DX11)
|Up to 15% more FPS at 1080p Ultra
|Up to 12% more FPS at 1080p Medium
|Lethal Company (DX11)
|Up to 14% more FPS at 1080p Default
|Up to 24% more FPS at 1080p Default
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition (DX11)
|Up to 14% more FPS at 1080p Ultra
|Up to 48% more FPS at 1080p Medium
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11)
|Up to 8% more FPS at 1080p Very High
|Need for Speed Heat (DX11)
|Up to 36% more FPS at 1080p Ultra
|Up to 19% more FPS at 1080p Medium
|Unturned (DX11)
|Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p Ultra
|VRChat (DX11)
|Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p High
|
World of Warships (DX11)
|Up to 7% more FPS at 1080p Maximum
In addition, Intel's latest GPU driver fixed the following issues:
Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products:
- No Rest for the Wicked* (DX11) may experience application crash while launching prologue gameplay.
- Assetto Corsa* (DX11) may exhibit full screen corruption while switching windows using Alt+Tab during gameplay.
- Halo Infinite* (DX12) may exhibit corruption with ray traced shadows enabled during gameplay.
Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs:
- Diablo IV* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.
You can download the Intel Arc 31.0.101.544 non-WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes, including known issues, are available via this link (PDF).
