Intel releases new Arc driver with big performance improvements for many games

Intel has released a big new graphics driver for customers with supported processors and graphics cards. Intel Arc and Xe 31.0.101.5444 non-WQHL driver delivers significant performance improvements for a lot of different DirectX 11 games, plus a few fixes for known issues.

Here are the performance uplifts you can expe﻿ct from the latest release:

Game Intel Arc A-Series GPUs Intel Core Ultra CPUs American Truck Simulator (DX11) - Up to 10% more FPS at 1080p Medium Astroneer (DX11) Up to 30% more FPS at 1080p Ultra - Days Gone (DX11) Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p Very High - Dyson Sphere Program (DX11) Up to 15% more FPS at 1080p Default Up to 17% more FPS at 1080p Default Fortnite Performance Mode (DX11) Up to 15% more FPS at 1080p Ultra Up to 12% more FPS at 1080p Medium Lethal Company (DX11) Up to 14% more FPS at 1080p Default Up to 24% more FPS at 1080p Default Mass Effect Legendary Edition (DX11) Up to 14% more FPS at 1080p Ultra Up to 48% more FPS at 1080p Medium Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11) Up to 8% more FPS at 1080p Very High - Need for Speed Heat (DX11) Up to 36% more FPS at 1080p Ultra Up to 19% more FPS at 1080p Medium Unturned (DX11) Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p Ultra - VRChat (DX11) Up to 5% more FPS at 1080p High - World of Warships (DX11)

Up to 7% more FPS at 1080p Maximum -

In addition, Intel's latest GPU driver fixed the following issues:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked* (DX11) may experience application crash while launching prologue gameplay.

Assetto Corsa* (DX11) may exhibit full screen corruption while switching windows using Alt+Tab during gameplay.

Halo Infinite* (DX12) may exhibit corruption with ray traced shadows enabled during gameplay. Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Diablo IV* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

You can download the Intel Arc 31.0.101.544 non-WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes, including known issues, are available via this link (PDF).