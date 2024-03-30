Intel releases new WHQL graphics driver with fixes for Horizon Forbidden West and more

Intel has released a new Game On WHQL driver for customers with supported discrete graphics cards and processors. Version 31.0.101.5382, unlike the previous one, does not contain massive performance improvements. However, it fixes crashes in Horizon Forbidden West, Starfield, and 3DMark Speed Way in DirectX 12 mode.

What is new in Intel Game On WHQL driver 31.0.101.5382?

Fixed Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience longer than expected load times while launching into gameplay during first run of the game.

3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Starfield (DX12) may experience an application crash with High or Ultra graphics settings. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: 3DMark Speed Way (DX12) may experience application hang while loading the benchmark.

Known issues in the driver include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal* (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay,

PugetBench* Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.

Topaz Video Al* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Diablo IV (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash on loading to gameplay before shader compilation complete in the main menu.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to completeon certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Autodesk Maya may experience an application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video Al may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon Al may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel Core Processor (12-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay,

Driver 31.0.101.5382 WHQL is available for systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 powered by the following Intel hardware:

Processors with iGPUs Graphics Cards Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc

14th Gen Intel Core Processors

13th Gen Intel Core Processors

12th Gen Intel Core Processors

11th Gen Intel Core Processors Intel Arc Graphics (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1)

You can download Intel 31.0.101.5382 WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).