Latest WhatsApp Android beta adds option to block messages from unknown contacts

It appears that Meta is working on a new security feature for WhatsApp. In the latest WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.17.24, which is rolling out via Google Play, a new feature has been spotted that will automatically detect and block spam messages from unknown contacts.

The new feature adds a layer of privacy and control for WhatsApp users. When the option is enabled, WhatsApp will detect unknown accounts and block messages from them, helping you keep your inbox de-cluttered.

Messages from unknown contacts will be blocked after they have breached a certain volume, protecting users from potentially harmful communication. According to WABetaInfo, this feature would also help improve app performance, as an influx of spam messages often causes errors and slows down the app. Additionally, it will reduce the amount of data WhatsApp needs to process.

image via WABetaInfo

Once the feature is released, users should see a dedicated "Block unknown account messages" toggle and enable it from inside WhatsApp's Settings menu. As per the report, the feature appears to be available only to a limited set of users and is expected to roll out in a future update.

This isn't the only feature Meta is preparing for WhatsApp on Android. Previously, we reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature that would allow users to apply a custom chat theme to all conversations.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also been spotted working on a sticker-related feature that integrates the GIPHY sticker library into the app and also adds a built-in sticker creator.

Recently, it was also reported that WhatsApp could bring an Instagram-like status reaction feature, which would allow users to express their appreciation for someone's status update with a heart emoji.

All these features are still under development and may or may not make it to the stable release stage.