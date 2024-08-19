Logitech MX Mini drops to its all-time low price

Logitech's flagship series, MX, features multiple accessories for computers, such as mice, webcams, and keyboards. The MX Mini, a compact keyboard with a smart backlight, is now available at its lowest price, allowing you to save 20% on all three color variants.

The MX Mini is a 75% TKL keyboard (TKL means tenkeyless or one without the Numpad) made of sturdy materials. It features concave keycaps for more comfortable typing and dedicated media, screenshot, microphone, and emoji keys.

The keyboard is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, which you can top up (there is quick charging support) using a bundled USB-C keyboard. Logitech claims that the keyboard can work up to 10 days with the backlight on or 20 weeks without the backlight.

Speaking of the backlight, the keyboard only turns it on when you bring your hands to it. The proximity sensor allows the MX Mini to keep its backlight turned off when not in use to preserve battery life.

The MX Mini and the MX Anywhere 3S (sold separately)

Other features in the MX Mini include multi-profile support (up to three connections) and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome, iPadOS, Android, etc. You can also customize the keyboard with the Logitech Options+ app, which is available on Windows and macOS.

