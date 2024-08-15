WhatsApp rolls out built-in sticker maker, GIPHY sticker library and more to Android

In an official blog, WhatsApp announced a slew of new sticker-related features for its Android app. The update brings the GIPHY sticker library into the app, allowing users to search for relevant stickers using text or emoji offered by the GIF giant.

WhatsApp partnered with GIPHY to integrate its library into the platform, enabling users to share stickers with their loved ones without needing to leave the app. The GIPHY sticker library can be accessed by simply tapping the sticker icon.

For those who love expressing their thoughts and feelings using stickers, WhatsApp is now adding the custom sticker maker to its Android app. Using this built-in sticker maker, users can create, edit, and share custom stickers with anyone. The feature is already available on the iOS app, and now Android users will also be able to enjoy this amazing feature.

Users can use the built-in sticker maker to turn their photos into stickers, or crop, add text, or draw over the existing stickers. Once the sticker is created, it gets automatically saved in the sticker tray for easy access.

If you can't find the right sticker to express your emotions, WhatsApp has emphasized that you can take the help of the AI Stickers feature. Meta AI can create custom stickers, but the feature is only available for Android and iOS in the US. The messaging platform is also testing the AI Stickers feature in Spanish, and Bahasa Indonesia.

WhatsApp is also making it easier to organize the saved stickers. You can now move the selected stickers to the top, by simply tapping and holding a sticker to move or delete it. However, there is no freestyle arrangement option. You will also be able to discover new sticker packs from WhatsApp. The new update is gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users on Android.

But that's not all as WhatsApp has been spotted working on some new features in Android beta versions, such as 10 different Meta AI voices, a visibility feature for community groups, Meta AI voice messages, and more.