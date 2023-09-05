Man claims playing Starfield saved the life of himself and his family from a deadly fire

The reviews of Starfield, the latest space-based RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, have so far been mixed to positive. However, we know at least one person who would give it a 10 out of 10 review, and for very different reasons than for just its gameplay or graphics.

In a post on Reddit this weekend, “tidyckilla” stated that he bought the premium edition of Starfield which meant he could begin playing on August 31 in his apartment in Chico, California. He says he's been waiting to play the game for the better part of a decade "since the trademark rumors of 2015-2016." He then writes:

On the night of august 31st I decided to stay up and play as long as possible to experience this new universe. At 2:26 in the morning, while playing the game, I heard an explosion from my downstairs neighbors apartment. I paused my game to see what was happen;when I opened the door I saw flames rising up our stairwell to our apartment. I immediately got my wife and cat, rushing us to safety with only minor burns. If I hadn’t been up bingeing Starfield I would have been asleep and we would have all died to smoke inhalation. I want to thank this game from saving my family and me from a horrible fate.

The local TV station KRCTV (via IGN) that a fire did happen in Chico, California at the Sheridan Manor apartments, with one person dead as a result. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“tidyckilla” has since posted a number of follow-up posts on Reddit, with images of the apartment fire. He added in one post:

Wall of fire coming up the stairs as seen in the picture, couldn’t see or breathe the whole time just had to feel my way out. Alarm didn’t go off till my wife opened the door to run.

We certainly he and his family get all the help they need to relocate so he can keep playing Starfield.