Game Pass subscribers pay extra to play Starfield early, Premium Upgrade hits top 1

Starfield's early access period, which started on August 31, has proven popular among Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Moreover, it is noticed that the $31.49 Premium Edition Upgrade, which grants early access, is currently the best-selling item on the Microsoft Stores in both the US and UK.

Starfield's $99 Premium Edition holds the number 2 and 3 top-selling spots on the Xbox Live marketplace in the UK and US, respectively. This shows that many players are willing to pay the full price to play the game a few days early.

It is worth noting that a base game is required for Premium Edition Upgrade. The upgrade will receive bonus in-game items and content, including an upcoming story expansion, exclusive constellation-themed cosmetics, and, of course, early access to the full game.

You will receive the following bonus items if you upgrade from Standart Edition; Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5-days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

On the other hand, the excitement is not limited to console. Starfield has also seen high numbers on Steam, where the only way to play early is to purchase the Premium Edition.

Because the game has not been officially released, Starfield does not appear on Steam's Most Played list. However, SteamDB shows Starfield hit a peak concurrent player count of over 245,000 from September 1 to 3, with the daily peak increasing daily.

The game is also at the top of Steam's sales charts at the moment and has been in the top 100 list in terms of sales for the past 12 weeks.

The size of the Starfield preloads is pretty hight at 116GB. Nevertheless, the early access period has driven strong sales and engagement ahead of Starfield's launch on September 5.

While it was expected that Starfield would get a big launch on Steam, the key is whether or not it will keep a large number of players online sometime after September 5.