Starfield's FSR 3 Frame Generation feature is now in Steam beta

Another beta update has hit the Steam version of Starfield. Just as Bethesda promised last week, AMD's latest FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) implementation that includes its Frame Generation tech is now finally available for testing in the Bethesda RPG, and it's not restricted to owners of AMD hardware either.

While FSR was a launch feature for Starfield, only version 2 with upscaling was available for PC players. Later, when Nvidia's own frame gen tech DLSS 3 was being introduced to the game last year, Bethesda revealed FSR 3 was incoming too, but without a launch window.

"Those of you playing on Steam can opt into the Beta to see the improvements brought to the game before this update becomes available to all our PC Starfield players," says Bethesda in a blog post announcing the beta launch. "This new feature allows for a combination of upscaling as well as advanced frame generation, boosting your framerate for better performance."

Steam users who have purchased Starfield can jump into the beta using the instructions below:

Open your steam Library and navigate to Starfield

Right click on "Starfield" and select "Properties"

In the new properties pop-up window, select "Betas"

In the beta drop down to opt into, select "[beta]"

Wait for app to download new build and launch

After switching to the beta version, the in-game Display Settings page will now show FSR3 in the Upscaling section. Being a platform agnostic technology unlike DLSS 3, FSR 3 will be usable across AMD, Nvidia, and Intel graphics. Bethesda recommends using the tech with Vsync enabled and using a VRR-ready display for an optimal experience.

The beta release of FSR 3 should be arriving to all PC players across Steam and Microsoft Store (PC Game Pass) within February following the studio's testing.

The latest Steam beta update lands only a couple of weeks after Bethesda pushed out its biggest update yet for Starfield. Carrying over 100 bug fixes and changes, the 1.9.51.0 releases' patch notes can be found here. Bethesda expects to have a major patch to land for its sci-fi RPG every six weeks or so, though FSR 3's addition will be a special update coming earlier than usual.