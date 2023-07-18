Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing will be $30 a month per user for commercial users

In March, Microsoft 365 Copilot was officially announced. The new addition to the company's online productivity apps service was designed to help users by, for example, writing drafts of documents in Word, creating spreadsheets in Excel with new text prompts, and assisting with creating PowerPoint presentations.

Microsoft has been slow to offer this new feature since then. It announced in May that had a Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access program for 600 business customers. While we still don't have a specific launch date for general availability, today as part of Microsoft Inspire 2023, it did reveal the pricing for the service when it does launch publicly.

Microsoft stated:

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available.

Microsoft also offered a quick summary of the service in its press release:

Copilot puts thousands of skills at your command and can reason over all your content and context to take on any task. It's grounded in your business data in the Microsoft Graph — that’s all your emails, calendar, chats, documents and more. So, Copilot can generate an update from the morning’s meetings, emails and chats to send to the team; get you up to speed on project developments from the last week; or create a SWOT analysis from internal files and data from the web.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released its annual Work Trends survey report. It claims that many of the employees who were surveyed believe that, instead of taking their jobs, generative AI features like the ones in Microsoft 365 Copilot will actually help them in their tasks. It will be interesting to see if that attitude holds when Microsoft 365 Copilot officially launches to the masses sometime later this year.