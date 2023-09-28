Microsoft adds new work and school OneDrive features to help with syncing up file content

Microsoft 365 Business and Education customers who sign in with an Entra ID can access the OneDrive cloud file storage service for uploading and saving files and sharing those files with others. Today, Microsoft announced a number of new and specific features for OneDrive Sync, which keeps your PC files synced up with your cloud-saved files.

In a blog post, Microsoft has revealed that it has added some new protection against someone deleting a file on OneDrive that you might still need. It states:

Now, when you or a coworker deletes a shared file, you will see a new confirmation dialog letting you know that if you delete the shared file, it will be deleted for ALL users. No more accidental deletions!

Also, if you create a shortcut to a shared file or folder, and then decide to delete it, only the shortcut gets deleted, and the actual file or folder remains for others to access.

There's also been a change to the File Explorer feature. The Home page now shows your Recommended, Recent, and Favorites files immediately. Also, Microsoft announced an upcoming feature, shown above, called a Details panel. It will offer info on a specific file without the need to actually open it, like a thumbnail, its current shared status, and more. The Details panel will be added in the coming months.

Microsoft has also made some changes to the Sync Settings in OneDrive. It states:

We’ve updated and simplified the Sync Settings menu so that the most relevant settings are on the front page, and less utilized settings are tucked away in the Advanced Settings or on secondary pages. If you are in a policy-controlled environment, many settings won’t be available for you to edit, but you can transparently see the details regarding your organizations’ policies.

Finally, OneDrive will add a feature in December that will allow people to open any file on the desktop and make changes, and those changes will automatically be uploaded to the version of the file on OneDrive.