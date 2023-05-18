Microsoft Inspire 2023 registration is now open for the company's partner event July 18-19

Microsoft announced it would hold its annual Inspire conference for 2023 earlier this year, but that it would again be an all-virtual event for the fourth year in a row. Today, the company announced that registration for Inspire is now live. Interested parties can go ahead and head to the official Inspire conference site to register for the event, which will be held online on July 18 and 19.

Microsoft Inspire centers on the company's many third-party partners that use Microsoft's online services and products in new and interesting ways. Microsoft also uses the event to inform their partners about their product roadmap for the next 12 months.

This year, Microsoft has already revealed that its CEO Satya Nadella will be making a presentation during Inspire. You can bet that he will be bringing up the company's efforts in generative AI with products like Bing Chat and Microsoft 365 Copilot. He will likely show how these services could be used by its many partners in different ways and applications.

Nicole Dezen, who is Microsoft's Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President for Global Partner Solutions, is also scheduled to present at Inspire 2023. Other company executives who are planning to take part include Microsoft's EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff, and Industry and Partner Sales President Nick Parker.

In addition to the conference and its presentations, Inspire 2023 will also serve as the host for the annual Partner of the Year Awards. It's meant to celebrate and honor companies who use Microsoft products in new and interesting ways. While the actual winners will be named in June, Inspire 2023 will offer some special attention to those winners. There will be quite a few categories, as Microsoft plans to give out awards to companies that use products and services like Azure, Dynamics 365, Surface PC sellers, mixed reality, and of course in AI.