Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.6 is out in the Dev Channel with various improvements

Microsoft Edge Insiders have a new feature update to test in the Dev Channel. Version 124.0.2478.6 is now available for download with fixes for crashes, bugs, and other instabilities. Sadly, there are no new features in today's release.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 124.0.2478.6:

Here is the official changelog:

Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash on Android. Changed Behavior: Resolved a problem where the History panels lacked a visible scrollbar.

Fixed an issue where the hover state background color for the Workspaces button was not aligned properly.

Fixed an issue where the search indicated that an item was unpinned when it was pinned.

Fixed an issue where a black border appeared around the search icon in split-screen mode.

Fixed an issue where the Copilot button was only described as “Chat, button,” lacking adequate description.

Resolved an issue that prevented selecting multiple items simultaneously in the search results on the favorites page. Mac: Resolved a problem that prevented opening Games from the Settings and More menu on Mac.

Resolved an issue to ensure that users consistently reach the Soft FRE page after restarting browser.

Android: The issue of the generated image not aligning with the provided image has been successfully resolved in Copilot Chat.

iOS: Fixed an issue that allowed the removal of the Copilot toolbar icon and blocking of sites by domain on iOS.

If you want to participate in the Edge Insider program on your Windows PC or Mac, head to the official Edge Insider website. Alternatively, go to edge://settings/help and click "Learn more" in the Microsoft Edge Insider section.

Microsoft Edge 124 is expected in the Stable Channel next month. Before that, Microsoft will re-release version 123, which was recently pulled to "ensure compatibility with certain enterprise configuration related to storage of user profile data." The update should be back today, March 27.