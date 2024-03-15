Microsoft Edge Dev gets a Bing search box for error pages

Microsoft Edge 124.0.2450.2 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update delivers a Bing search box on error pages, so you can quickly search for possible troubleshooting methods when dealing with various browser hiccups. As usual, the latest release also adds multiple fixes and improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 124.0.2450.2?

Added features: Implemented a Bing search box on the error message page. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue where the browser would crash after logging in and synchronizing with the AAD account upon accessing a URL for the first time.

Fixed an issue that triggered a browser crash when clicking profile in private mode.

iOS: Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash when signing out from AAD account. Changed behavior: Resolved a problem with layout distortion when expanding or collapsing a tab group in vertical tabs.

Resolved a voice launch issue with the mic button in the search box in NTP.

Updated the title of "Microsoft Office" pin site to "Microsoft 365" in the Pinning Soft FRE screen.

Resolved the problem of a red box appearing next to the Magnify Image option in the context menu.

Fixed an issue that caused Copilot to malfunction when switching back and forth between MSA and AAD accounts.

Fixed an issue that made browser copilot display a red dot in a different tab.

Resolved a problem with the “Open in sidebar” feature not working in the tab’s menu.

Fixed an issue where white margins appeared on the QR code on the continuity dialog of Desktop.

Fixed an issue that caused the font size to remain unchanged on a few FRE Screens after increasing the font size to the maximum.

Restarting and refreshing the edge://settings/splitScreen page resulted in a blank page. This problem has been resolved.

iOS: Fixed an issue that adjusted the cursor position to avoid overlapping with the delete icon for long queries. Android: Resolved an issue where Copilot Chat failed to open when users clicked on the “Try It Now” or “Try Free” image creation buttons, causing the browser to freeze.

Fixed an issue where the icon was not visible on the Manage Extensions page in private browsing mode.

Fixed an issue where the “Terms of Use” and “Privacy Policy” links did not respond to clicks.

The Microsoft Edge Insider program is open to everyone using Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download the latest release from the official website.