Microsoft updates Edge Dev with new actions in Adobe Viewer and multiple fixes

Microsoft Edge 124.0.2438.2 is this week's feature update for Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. If you help Microsoft preview its browser's updates, check out the latest release with new actions for Adobe Viewer (that thing that lets you open PDF files in Microsoft Edge) and multiple fixes with reliability improvements across the browser.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 124.0.2438.2?

Added features: Introduced new actions in Adobe Viewer. Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash on android.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when adding a new website.

Fixed an issue with the browser crashing when trying to open it after installing it successfully.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash when changing accounts multiple times. Changed behavior: Resolved a problem that caused keyboard focus to repeat on Learn more link when moving inside the pane.

Fixed an issue that stopped the new tab from shutting down after hitting the back button under history.

Fixed an issue by showing the focus ring around the uninstall button.

Fixed an issue that blocked voice launch when clicking the mic button from the search box in NTP.

Fixed an issue where the label of the active icon was not visible in high contrast mode.

Fixed an issue where the search icon took the place of the copilot icon at the top of the sidebar.

Fixed an issue where no pop-up window would show up when the Outlook link was clicked to launch browser.

Fixed an issue when switching tab for the second time made the shopping icon disappear.

Fixed an issue where Browser Essential download data was cleared along with downloads history from downloads hub.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Can’t Reach This Page” error message to appear when attempting to load a webpage.

Fixed an issue where the Search pane was not fully utilized by the opened link page.

Resolved an issue when clicking the custom apps “+” button in the browser sidebar caused the sidebar to disappear.

Fixed an issue where the Copilot toolbar disappeared when switching from portrait mode to landscape mode.

Resolved a voice launch issue with the mic button in the search box in NTP.

Webview2: Fixed an issue that blocked the file from being saved and the download dialog from showing up.

Mac: Fixed an issue that made the screen reader silent about the state of tab groups on Mac/Linux when they were expanded or collapsed. iOS: Fixed an issue that makes the copilot toolbar compress when slowly moving the page.

Fixed an issue that caused the red dot on the upper right of the overflow menu to remain visible after viewing the PDF.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can get it from the official website. The stable release of version 124 is expected the week of April 18, 2024.