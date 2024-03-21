Microsoft Edge 124 Dev gets Copilot icon for the PDF viewer and a lot of fixes

Microsoft has released Edge 124.0.2464.2 in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update introduces a Copilot button for the PDF viewer (you can now have two Copilot buttons in one window) and multiple fixes across the browser.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 124.0.2464.2?

Added features: Added Copilot icon in the PDF viewer. Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash on android.

Fixed an issue where browser would crash upon opening a link from Outlook and signing out of an account in browser.

Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash when clicking on autofill field.

Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash when signed out from AAD account. Changed behavior: Resolved a problem where the “Deleted favorites” section wasn’t showing the items or folders that were recently removed in the signed-in profile.

Fixed an issue where the Copilot Theme display was incomplete.

Fixed an issue where the “open in new tab” button should not be displayed on the toolbar.

Resolved a problem where the screen reader was not providing any feedback upon retrieval of search results.

Fixed a navigation issue where the keyboard focus became stuck when moving through the ‘Search Favorites’ edit field suggestions.

Fixed an issue where, upon a cold start of the app on Android, the first chat initiated through omnibox defaulted to voice input rather than text input.

Fixed an issue where site icons would overlap, and an icon appeared to track mouse movements after repeatedly dragging a transient icon.

Resolved a problem where a default icon was needed for extensions while they were loading. iOS: Fixed an issue on iOS where, after relocating the address bar to the bottom, an additional avatar would appear at the top when navigating from the New Tab Page (NTP) to any website.

Fixed an issue where the camera icon was causing the browser to crash. Android: Fixed an issue that caused the “OK” button to appear on the shopping UI for cash back upon refreshing the page on android.

Fixed an issue that prevented the download completion dialog from appearing once a task was finished on android.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. To update an existing installation, go to edge://settings/help. Edge 124 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of April 18, 2024.