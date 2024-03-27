Hulu is officially part of Disney+ in the US, along with a new color for its logo

Subscribers to Disney+ in the US can now officially access the library of TV shows and movies from its sister service Hulu inside the Disney+ app. Today's official support of Hulu content on Disney+ comes after an open beta test for this feature that started in December 2023.

While both Disney+ and Hulu will remain as separate apps and services, the new Disney+ on Hulu option combines both in one app, with plans beginning at $9.99 a month with ads or $19.99 a month without ads. The more expensive plan also throws in support for downloading and viewing movies and TV shows offline on mobile devices.

During the beta test period, the Hulu content was also only available on the Hulu hub on the Disney+ app. Now that the full launch has begun, subscribers to the Disney+-Hulu bundle plan will now see Hulu's content "integrated in recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+" according to the company.

Now that Hulu content is officially available inside Disney+, the service is also getting a bit of a visual refresh. The Disney+ logo got a color change from its original blue to what the company calls "Aurora" which is similar to the green color associated with the Hulu logo.

People who launch the Disney+ app will also get a new orchestral mnemonic that was composed by Ludwig Göransson, who has won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score; one for Black Panther in 2019, and the other just earlier this month for Oppenheimer.

While all of this may be good news for some people, Disney is also continuing to crack down on users who share passwords on their streaming services with others. Earlier this month, Disney officially started enforcing new anti-password sharing policies on Hulu, after previously stating it would do so for Disney+ and ESPN+.