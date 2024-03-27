Get the 45-inch LG 45GR75DC-B curved gaming PC monitor for a new all-time low price

We've mentioned that ultrawide monitors have started coming down in price recently. That's certainly true for a big 45-inch LG ultrawide and curved monitor, which has just hit an all new low price.

Right now, the 45-inch LG 45GR75DC-B curved gaming PC monitor is priced at $646.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price for this display but it's also $153 off its $799.99 MSRP.

The IPS display on this 45-inch monitor includes an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio and a 1500R curved screen so PC gamers can get a much more immersive experience versus a standard flat monitor with a normal aspect ratio. The display has a resolution of 5,129 x 1,440 and a fast 200Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which offers a more fluid visual experience for gamers with no graphical tearing or stuttering.

Speaking of gaming, the monitor has its own GUI that can be turned on to help PC gamers. It includes features like an on-screen crosshair, an FPS counter, a Black Stabilizer that helps illuminate darker areas in a game and more.

This monitor supports the DCI-P3 95% color gamut along with VESA DisplayHDR 600, which should let the display show a more vivid range of colors compared to standard PC monitor screens.

The ports on the back include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB ports, and a USB-C port for charging mobile devices and laptops. You can also connect two video sources to the monitor and it will support both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture so you can view them on one screen.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases