Microsoft Edge 128.0.2677.1 is out in the Dev Channel with Workspaces improvements

This week's feature update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev Channel is now available under version 128.0.2677.1. New features in this release include a "Take a Tour" button on the onboarding screen for the Workspaces feature. Everything else in Microsoft Edge Dev 128.0.2677.1 is fixes for crashes, stability improvements, and minor changes.

Here are the release notes for Microsoft Edge Dev 128.0.2677.1:

Added Features: Introduced a ‘Take a Tour’ button on the welcome page of workspaces. Improved Reliability: Resolved a problem that caused the browser to crash when reopening a workspace with an IE Mode tab running in the background.

Resolved a problem that caused the browser to crash when clicking the ‘x’ on the banner displayed following a file download on iOS.

Resolved a problem that caused browser to crash when tapping the browser icon on iOS devices.

Resolved a problem where downloading a suspicious file would cause the browser to crash on android.

Fixed an issue that caused the browser to crash upon selecting the ‘Organize tabs’ button. Changed Behavior: Resolved a problem where right clicking on the items in the recently closed group history did not show the options ‘Open in new tab’ and ‘Copy link’ in the context menu.

Resolved a problem that caused the search bar to vanish.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Sort’ option icon was not visible and clickable in the collection pane.

Fixed an issue where the attribution of coupons for the ‘Copy and Autofill’ function was not recognized.

Fixed an issue where the app pane remained visible when a video was played in fullscreen mode.

Android: Fixed an issue when clicking the refresh button under the extension on Android did not trigger any response. Mac: Fixed an issue that prevented Fullscreen web pages, like YouTube videos, from concealing the sidebar on Mac.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the edge://settings/help page displaying the error message repeatedly.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available for download from the official Edge Insider website. Version 128 will arrive in the Stable Channel in late August, but before that, Edge Insiders will get to try it in the Beta Channel somewhere on the week of August 1, 2024.