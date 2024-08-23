Microsoft Edge 129.0.2779.0 is out in Dev Channel with multiple fixes and patches

This week's Microsoft Edge Dev update is here. Version 129.0.2779.0 is now available for Insiders, offering them a fresh batch of bug fixes for the browser. Although there are no new features, stability improvements and bug fixes are something you can never have too much. Here are the details:

Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue where the app would crash after multiple clicks on the layout button on the NTP (New Tab Page) on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where keyboard navigation to the controls in the ‘Current window’ section under the tabs action menu was not possible.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Sort’ option (three dots) in the Collections pane was not functioning.

Resolved an issue where a broken group was displayed in the Tab Groups pane.

Resolved an issue where completing Gamer Mode opens the Gaming Feed in a new tab.

Resolved an issue where icons would overlap on the vertical tab after screen splitting.

Fixed an issue where the tab close buttons were not displayed for focused inactive tabs. Android: Resolved an issue where the sign-in time for MSA accounts was excessively long and not synchronized on android.

Resolved an issue where the Android Rewards ‘Earn More’ page was opening in the web UI instead of a new browser tab. iOS: Resolved an issue where the Read Aloud toolbar had a different color from the address bar and tab center, making it aesthetically unpleasing on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the address bar would disappear when the translator appeared on iOS.

Fixed an issue where Voiceover did not announce clear name information for the ‘Camera, Switch, button’ on iOS.

Fixed an issue where, after translation, using the read aloud feature and clicking on ‘x’ caused the translation toolbar to not appear on iOS.

Resolved an issue by updating the text from ‘Ask me anything’ to ‘Search or type URL’ as part of the Copilot transition on iOS.

As usual, to update to the latest version of Edge Dev (or any channel, including Stable), head to edge://settings/help. If you want to try Edge Dev updates, go to the official Edge Insider website and download the installer.

In other news, Microsoft has just released Edge 128 on the Stable Channel. Check out what is new in our dedicated article.