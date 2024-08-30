Microsoft updates Edge 129 Dev with Edge Bar improvements, fixes for crashes, and more

In addition to releasing Edge 129 in the Beta Channel, Microsoft pushed a new feature update to Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. Version 129.0.2792.10 is now available with a few improvements for Edge Bar, fixes for crashes, and more (these fixes are not included in Edge 129 Beta).

Here is the full changelog:

Added Features: Added ‘x’ button at the bottom of the sidebar.

Included Edge Bar launch and auto-start toggles in the sidebar settings page. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue where browser crashes when the site pane is pinned and ‘Open in sidebar’ is selected.

Fixed a crash issue when closing the last tab in InPrivate or guest windows. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the Toggle didn’t sync when Gamer Mode was activated in the Banner.

Fixed an issue where the browser displayed a ‘Favorite added’ message even when no data was entered.

Fixed an issue where the ‘More Options’ button under the tab's actions menu had an incorrect control type defined.

Resolved an issue where the screen reader announced extra information when expanding or collapsing any item under ‘recently closed’. Android: Resolved an issue when pressing the Enter or Space key on the ‘Earn more rewards’ link within the browser app’s profile section for Microsoft Rewards did not trigger any action on android.

Fixed an issue when clicking on the text box would cause a blank space to appear at the bottom of the webpage on Android.

Fixed an issue where URLs would not load if the navigation history was empty on android.

Fixed an issue when clicking on the title area at the top would cause the Rewards page to close on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where browser defaults to dark mode and the appearance settings cannot be changed on iOS when the dark mode icon is clicked in the overflow menu.

Resolved an issue that was preventing the sharing and downloading of online PDFs on iOS.

Resolved an issue by optimizing the tips text that appears when downloading the PDF for the first time.

Fixed an issue where the content in the search box overflows on iOS.

Fixed an issue where selecting ‘Read Aloud’ from the pop-up options and then clicking the ‘X’ button on the toolbar would not stop the read aloud function.

You can download Edge 129 Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Alternatively, go to edge://settings/help and click "Learn More" in the Microsoft Edge Insider section.