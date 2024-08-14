Microsoft Edge Dev 129.0.2766.0 is out with fixes for VPN-related crashes and more

Just four days after releasing the latest Microsoft Edge update in the Dev Channel, Microsoft pushed another one for Edge Insiders. Version 129.0.2766.0 is now available with multiple fixes, such as crashes upon switching from InPrivate tabs to normal tabs with Nord VPN and more.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Introduced a new Rewards Campaign on Android. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue where browser would crash when switching from an InPrivate tab to a normal tab after installing Nord VPN on Android. Changed Behavior: When relaunching browser, Tab Groups do not have correct collapsed state restored.

Resolved an issue in Browser Essentials where background text was visible within the ‘Thank you!’ message popup.

Resolved an issue when splitting the screen immediately after opening browser for the first time caused a size mismatch between the left and right screens.

Resolved an issue where an error menu would appear when right-clicking on a tab icon in the Tab Groups Hub.

Resolved an issue where manually added apps to the sidebar were not showing as selected on the ‘Choose Your Sidebar Apps’ page in Gamer Mode. Android: Resolved an issue where the ‘Enjoying Microsoft Edge so far’ feature page did not appear in the feedback section on Android.

Resolved an issue where a grey summarize icon appeared in the overflow menu when signing into AAD on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue on the Password Monitor page where the red triangle icon was overlapping the leaked password text on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the translation bar would become narrow and elongated when the ‘Show original’ button was clicked on iOS.

Resolved an issue where NTP weather data would not load when the network was unavailable on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the keyboard remained fixed on the NTP page and couldn’t be dismissed on iOS.

Microsoft Edge 129 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of September 19, 2024. If you want to test the browser before it arrives for everyone, go to the official Edge Insider website and download the Dev installer.