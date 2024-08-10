Microsoft Edge 129 is out in Dev Channel with Browser Essentials and Gamer Mode improvements

This week's Microsoft Edge Dev update is finally here under version 129.0.2752.4. As usual, the latest preview update delivers various browser improvements and small enhancements. Also, Browser Essentials can now track extensions uninstalls, and the browser no longer crashes when turning off Gamer Mode.

Here is the complete changelog for Microsoft Edge Dev 129.0.2752.4:

Added Features: Added an observer to track extension uninstalls in Browser Essentials. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue where the browser crashes when toggling off Gamer Mode. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser specific attributes were not visible in the tooltip under autofill.

Resolved an issue where the ‘X’ icon was not clearly visible on the ‘Leave’ dialog in Dark mode under personalization.

Resolved an issue where clicking the 'back' button in the header would close the pane instead of navigating back to the customization page under personalization.

Resolved an issue where tabs failed to close in the tab center, causing UI display abnormalities.

Fixed an issue where the captured selection could extend beyond the screen range in screenshots.

Fixed an issue where open tab groups were not hidden in the tab group pane.

Fixed an issue where the bubble notification was displayed even when the sidebar was hidden.

Fixed an issue where, in dark mode, both the font and page background were white, rendering the content unreadable on the workspaces-internal page. Android: Fixed an issue where the Omnibox action icon was incorrect on Android.

Resolved an issue where the title of top sites was not fully displayed in the ‘Frequently Visited’ section when added to the home page on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where the menu on bing.com could not be opened on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Default browser prompt’ was difficult to appear under the default browser on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the Tab center background color appeared black in light mode on iOS.

Microsoft Edge 129 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of September 19, 2024. If you do not want to wait, go to the official Edge Insider website and download the Dev installer.