Microsoft Edge Dev gets new Workspaces feature, FaceID improvements on iOS, more

Microsoft is rolling out a new weekly update for its browser in the Dev Channel. Version 116.0.1938.1 is available for download and testing, bringing insiders a few improvements and bug fixes. The most notable change includes the ability to lock tabs in Workspaces and a fix for FaceID not working when auto-filling saved passwords using Edge for iOS.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 116.0.1938.1?

Here is the official changelog provided by Microsoft:

New Features: Added Lock tabs feature in Workspaces. Improved reliability: iOS: Fixed browser crash when tapping on the search bar. Changed behavior: Fixed the Address bar and Close button not working while using Split screen.

Fixed Workspaces menu not responding to clicks. macOS: Sidebar now works when the browser is in full screen. iOS: Fixed Face ID not working on autofill saved passwords. Android: Fixed the address bar size in the InPrivate mode. WebView2: Fixed old versions of WebView2 are not cleaned up (#3344)

Fixed PrintAsync Function Bug if PrinterName contains Chinese characters (#3379)

For those unaware, Edge Workspaces is a productivity feature Microsoft officially unveiled during the recent Build developer conference. Workspaces allow you to create tab sets and invite others to work together within one workspace. In addition, with Edge Workspaces, you can track your team's progress and see changes as they happen in real-time. Currently, Edge Workspaces is in preview, and you can learn how to join the testing by heading to this article.

Edge Insiders can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official website. The browser is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. According to the release schedule, Edge 116 will arrive in the Stable Channel on the week of August 10, 2023. Those using Edge Beta will get version 116 on the week of July 18, 2023.