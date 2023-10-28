Microsoft Edge Dev gets snappier UI and various fixes

Microsoft has released Edge 120.0.2171.1 in the Dev Channel to let Insiders test the latest improvements and new features, such as better UI responsiveness, an option to create a new workspace with a single click, enhanced malware protection, and multiple bug fixes across the browser.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 120.0.2171.1?

New features:

Added UI responsiveness for favorites and history.

Added one click treatment to workspaces 'create new' button.

Added malware scanning process via SmartScreen on the files received from "Upload from mobile".

iOS: Added MSA login check to rewards setting entry.

Improved reliability:

Reliability improvements:

Fixed a crash caused by Bing chat auto open.

Android: Fixed crash due to Password Migration.

iOS:

Fixed a crash when clicking tab center "+" icon.

Fixed a crash when clicking the edit button on password detail page.

Other changes and fixes:

Fixed a bug where navigating to edge://flags page was rendering blank.

Fixed a bug when unable to switch folder in Favorites bar.

Fixed a bug where collaborator opening a new tab changes active tab for other users in workspaces.

Fixed a bug where the favorite editing page button does not respond in Edge Bar mode.

Fixed a bug to hide the search bar button from the windows taskbar.

Fixed autofill import issue.

Fixed an issue where 'opening workspace/creating new workspace' popup is continuously loading when user restarts the browser from settings.

MacOS: Fixed a bug when the size of refresh icon is smaller on Expired QR code. Fixed a bug where can't resize split screen on full screen mode.

iOS: Fixed a bug where the new tab cannot be used on long pressing tab icon when privacy mode is disabled. Fixed a bug when Bing chat refreshes too frequently.

Android: Fixed an issue when the Bing icon appears in the upper right corner of NTP. Fixed a bug when personalization page does not display content.



You can download Microsoft Edge 120 Dev from the official website. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. The stable release is scheduled for December 7, 2023.