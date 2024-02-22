Microsoft fixes the bug causing video playback, record, and capture issues in Windows 11/10

If your Windows 11 PC has a hard time playing, recording, and capturing video (webcam issues could also be present), installing the latest cumulative updates will help. Microsoft has published a new notification in the official documentation about a bug with the WVC1 codec (VC-1) and its resolution.

According to the company, some programs cannot process WVC1 video after installing KB5027303 (released in June 2023). The bug also affects webcams, which use the WVC1 codec by default.

To help resolve the bug quickly, Microsoft used the Known Issue Rollback feature, a temporary damage control measure, which automatically mends affected consumer systems until a permanent fix is ready. Managed systems, however, require special group policies to resolve known bugs.

Fortunately, the bug has now been permanently fixed in KB5034204 (the latest optional non-security update). The resolution is also part of KB5034765, the February 2024 Patch Tuesday update.

WVC1 codec issues have been haunting users with client versions of Windows 11 (22H2 and 21H2) and Windows 10 (22H2).

Microsoft recently fixed another odd bug in Windows 11. There was a problem with desktop icons moving unexpectedly across monitors when using Copilot on multi-monitor systems. The company considered the bug severe enough to block the upgrade path from Windows 11 version 22H2 and Windows 10 to Windows 11 version 23H2.

The software giant resolved the problem with jumping icons on February 8, and now, some of the affected users can upgrade to the latest Windows 11 release. By the way, Microsoft is now force-updating users to Windows 11 23H2. The company thinks its latest update is now ready for prime time, so get ready for a big feature update coming your way if you still use an older release.

You can check out our review of Windows 11 version 23H2 and its features here.