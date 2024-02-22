Samsung confirms Galaxy AI features are coming to Galaxy S23, Z Fold5, Z Flip5

Samsung announced that Galaxy AI will make its way to some older Galaxy smartphones and tablets next month. The company said it will start rolling out the One UI 6.1 update at the end of March, noting that "some AI features from the Galaxy S24 series may not be available in previous generation models."

Here's the list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets getting the One UI 6.1 update:

Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy AI is a suite of generative AI features the South Korean tech giant announced in November last year and launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series (check out Neowin's review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra here). Samsung set up special experience zones where users could try out its AI features and announced that it will offer Galaxy AI for free till the end of 2025.

Samsung uses a combination of cloud-based AI and on-device processing to offer a host of Galaxy AI features to users. The list includes Chat Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter, Instant Slow-Mo, Note Assist, Generative Edit, etc. For instance, Chat Assist can adjust message tone and translate messages into 13 different languages, and Instant Slow-Mo can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos.

Generative Edit feature lets you resize, remove, or reposition objects in an image. You can even zoom out of the original image frame, and the tool will generate pixels to fill up the empty area. Similarly, Note Assist in the Samsung Notes app lets you format text and summarize context to create a condensed version of your note.

The announcement comes not long after Samsung's President & Head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, confirmed that the company is planning to bring Galaxy AI features to its smartwatches as well. Roh said in a statement that Samsung has plans to bring its AI experiences to "over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024."

Samsung also said that Google's Circle to Search feature will be available on older Galaxy devices running One UI 6.1. The feature already available on Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 lets you search for things simply by drawing a circular gesture on the screen. Galaxy devices compatible with One UI 6.1 are also getting support for Bluetooth Auracast, which lets you stream audio to multiple nearby devices.