Microsoft to force-update your Windows 11 22H2/21H2 PC to 23H2 as it keeps training its ML

A message on the Windows Health Dashboard website has confirmed that Microsoft is now beginning to roll out Windows 11 version 23H2 to devices with 21H2 and 22H2.

Microsoft says it will automatically update such PCs gradually as they have reached the end of servicing - in the case of Windows 11 21H2 - or are soon going to reach the end of servicing, like in the case of Windows 11 22H2, that reaches the end of servicing in October later this year.

The company has also added that the process is based on its machine learning (ML) training that will assist in the "safe" phased rollout of version 23H2 (2023 update).

Microsoft writes:

Windows 11, version 23H2, also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update, is now entering a new rollout phase. We are starting to update eligible Windows 11 devices automatically to version 23H2. This automatic update targets Windows 11 devices that have reached or are approaching end of servicing and it follows the machine learning-based (ML) training we have utilized so far. We will continue to train our intelligent ML model to safely roll out this new Windows version in phases to deliver a smooth update experience. If you have an eligible Home or Pro consumer device, you can update to version 23H2 by opening Settings > Windows Update, turning on “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available,” and selecting Check for updates. Once the update is available for your device, you will see the option to Download and install.

This news comes a week after the company reminded users about the impending end of optional preview updates on Windows 11 22H2.

If you are wondering whether your PC is supported by Windows 11 23H2, you shouldn't worry since Microsoft has not updated the system requirements since the previous Windows 11 versions.