Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update (KB5034765) is here for 23H2 and 22H2

Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 (KB5034765). It's the same KB update for both versions of Windows but depending on which version you have, you'll land on a different Build number, either 22621.3155 or 22631.3155.

The release notes for this update are as follows:

Highlights New! The Copilot in Windows icon now appears on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar. Also, the display of Show desktop at the rightmost corner of the taskbar will be off by default. To turn it back on, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar . You can alsoright-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings . Note Windows 11 devices will get this new functionality at different times. Some of these new features roll out gradually using controlled feature rollout (CFR) to consumers.

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section. Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5034204 (released January 23, 2024). When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator announcements. They are slow when you use Natural Voices.

This update addresses an issue that affects explorer.exe . It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it.

This update addresses an issue that affects the download of device metadata. Downloads from the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) over HTTPS are now more secure. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the February 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.3073 and 22631.3073 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

This update should arrive automatically through Windows update but if you need to download it for an offline installation, you can get it from the Microsoft Catalog.